Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Makes New $134,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 301 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $433.66 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.86. The stock has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

