Bare Financial Services Inc Acquires 2,027 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 496.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

