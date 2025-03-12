Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,231,000 after buying an additional 1,121,941 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,680,000 after buying an additional 1,455,100 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,013,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,239,000 after buying an additional 146,868 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,922,000 after buying an additional 85,317 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

