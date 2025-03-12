Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 241.06 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 237.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.13. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 211.40 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 266.20 ($3.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

LGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.43) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.75) to GBX 295 ($3.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 267 ($3.46).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,468.88 ($3,196.37). Also, insider John Kingman bought 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,646.80 ($2,132.06). Insiders purchased 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $822,935 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

