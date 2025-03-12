7,113 Shares in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Bought by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Rubrik news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153 shares in the company, valued at $10,342.80. The trade was a 94.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $2,000,689.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,505,393.61. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 625,712 shares of company stock worth $41,583,311.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBRK. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Stock Performance

RBRK stock opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.