SolGold (LON:SOLG) Trading 23% Higher – Should You Buy?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) shares rose 23% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.28 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Approximately 21,655,865 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 489% from the average daily volume of 3,676,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

SolGold Trading Up 23.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.05. The stock has a market cap of £281.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.20.

SolGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.