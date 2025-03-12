Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Up 11.6% – Still a Buy?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 224.50 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.77). 3,920,262 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,845,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.80 ($2.48).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($4.01) to GBX 285 ($3.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 202.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

