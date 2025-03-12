AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading Down 10.2% – Here’s What Happened

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) dropped 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $238.31 and last traded at $242.92. Approximately 5,252,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,034,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on AppLovin from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $538.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.28.

AppLovin Trading Up 8.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total value of $18,243,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,045,567.88. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,371 shares of company stock worth $139,793,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 622.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,462,000 after buying an additional 6,801,138 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,922,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 5,421.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,138,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,893,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,885 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

