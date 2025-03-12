EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,748,000 after acquiring an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,541,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,602,000 after buying an additional 111,503 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

