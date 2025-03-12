EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 479 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 160,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MGV opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.74. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

