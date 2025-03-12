SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 152.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,824 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $101,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in SAP by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

SAP stock opened at $260.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $319.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.58 and a 200-day moving average of $247.11. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $293.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

