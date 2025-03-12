PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.11 and last traded at $68.62. 3,040,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,112,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.08. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

