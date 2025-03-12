Anglo American plc to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
NGLOY stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
