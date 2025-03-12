Anglo American plc to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Anglo American Price Performance

NGLOY stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.