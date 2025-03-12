CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 60.9% increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
CRH has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CRH to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.
CRH Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
