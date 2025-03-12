Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 31st

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Spok has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Spok has a payout ratio of 156.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Spok to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.2%.

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. Spok has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.96.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Spok had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities analysts expect that Spok will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOK. StockNews.com raised Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley raised Spok from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

