Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $165.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.08. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.