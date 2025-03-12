Promising Growth Stocks To Watch Today – March 11th

Apollo Global Management, Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, Blackstone, and Prologis are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that are expected to grow at rates significantly above the overall market average. These companies often reinvest earnings into expansion and innovation rather than paying dividends, resulting in higher valuations relative to their current earnings. Investors in growth stocks are typically willing to accept higher volatility with the expectation of substantial capital appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,832. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average is $150.76. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,290,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $345.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK stock traded down $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $910.39. 349,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,877. The stock has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock has a one year low of $745.55 and a one year high of $1,084.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $992.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $986.21.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

PLD traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $135.27.

