iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 307,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 298,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

