Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

