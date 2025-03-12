Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,342.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,308,000 after purchasing an additional 521,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,665,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,063,000 after buying an additional 312,395 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,769,000 after purchasing an additional 268,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,001,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VBK opened at $252.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.