GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Boosts Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in GSK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of GSK by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.3932 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

