Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $65.66 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 915,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

