Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 3.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.73 and last traded at $112.50. 4,956,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 14,923,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $473.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

