King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $20,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DD opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

