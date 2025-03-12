Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $17.64 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 507.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,857 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,025,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,726,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,542,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,665,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,787,000 after buying an additional 68,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,435,000 after buying an additional 428,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.