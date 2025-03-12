Knuff & Co LLC Acquires 1,766 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4,415.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $471.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $517.19 and a 200-day moving average of $504.07. The stock has a market cap of $297.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

