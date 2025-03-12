Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $237.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.91. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

