Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 430 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 133.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,571 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,047 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,570,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,650 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,264,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after buying an additional 645,240 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.4 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.