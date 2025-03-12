Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 27,629 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 609.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

