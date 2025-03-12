Summit X LLC Acquires 601 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

