Brookfield Co. (BN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Brookfield has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years. Brookfield has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.18 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BN

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.