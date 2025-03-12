Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 11.2 %

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.69. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ATXS. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.