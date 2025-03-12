Cascade Financial Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $511.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $547.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

