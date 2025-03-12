Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGDV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,244,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,169,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,106 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,685,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,675,000 after buying an additional 1,132,566 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $21,765,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,223,000 after buying an additional 421,804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

