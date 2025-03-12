Smart Portfolios LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

