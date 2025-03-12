Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,275 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

