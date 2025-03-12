Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

