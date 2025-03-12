Capasso Planning Partners LLC Acquires 1,357 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $360,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $182.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.01 and a 200-day moving average of $189.86. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $170.26 and a 1 year high of $199.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

