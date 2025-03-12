SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Invests $366,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,755.06. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,524. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,647 shares of company stock valued at $236,483,623. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,472.47.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,322.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,154.20 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,322.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,327.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

