Austin Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Austin Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.