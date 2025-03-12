Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437,237 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.08% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $50,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.