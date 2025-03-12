Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6,331.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,739 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Workday were worth $28,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.14.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,681.92. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total value of $17,246,401.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,729,781.44. The trade was a 39.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,829 shares of company stock valued at $113,033,319. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $242.93 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.90.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.