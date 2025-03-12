Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $37,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,994,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,144,000 after buying an additional 126,863 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 731.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 71,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 63,022 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 118,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 61,050 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,445,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $85.03 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.34.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

