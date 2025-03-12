Essential Planning LLC. Has $15.05 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 6,400.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,456 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC. owned 0.22% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

