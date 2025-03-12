AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Increases Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 213.6% increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.
AngloGold Ashanti has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AU
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AngloGold Ashanti
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Investments to Consider as China’s Market Heats Up
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Samsara Stock Plunges, But Technicals Flash a Buy Signal
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Retail Giants React to Tariffs—What It Means for Consumers
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.