Merchants Bancorp (MBINN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on April 1st

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MBINN opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

