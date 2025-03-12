Merchants Bancorp (MBINN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on April 1st

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:MBINN opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $24.34.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
