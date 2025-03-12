Camping World Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Camping World has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.0% per year over the last three years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

CWH stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Camping World has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Matthew D. Wagner purchased 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,270.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWH. Bank of America began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

