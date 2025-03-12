Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 310 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $121.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day moving average is $126.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

