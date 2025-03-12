Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 921,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 6.1% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,338,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,548,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,589,000 after buying an additional 64,450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,833,000 after buying an additional 124,348 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 150.7% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 44,494 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RY. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 2.4 %

RY opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.67. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $95.84 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $156.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $1.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

