BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of BAESY opened at $81.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $87.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 55,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 109,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in BAE Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 56,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

